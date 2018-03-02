 »   »   » Lisa Haydon's Latest Bikini Pictures Will Set The Temperatures Soaring!

Lisa Haydon

The lovely Lisa Haydon flew to England for a holiday after taking a break from her television series 'Top Model India'.

Baby It's Cold Outside

The cold weather in England seems to have driven Lisa Haydon to the sauna and we're not complaining!

Hot Bikini

Lisa Haydon sported a superhot bikini in the sauna and set the temperatures soaring.

Kingfisher Calendar

She also posted a throwback picture from her Kingfisher Calendar days and congratulated the upcoming 18th edition of the calendar.

Hot Photoshoot

Lisa Haydon has previously done several hot bikini photoshoots and was the talk of the town.

She Loves It

Lisa Haydon loves being near the waters and sporting bikini, folks!

Beach Girl

Lisa Haydon is a beach girl and she makes sure she holidays at the beach very often.

Dreamy Beach

She loves the beaches so much, that she even had a dreamy beach wedding with Dino Lalvani.

Platinum Hair

She recently coloured her hair platinum and stunned her social media followers.

Totally!

Most of the time, we've got to see Lisa Haydon either on the beach or in the pool.

Water Baby

She loves it whenever she's near the waters and we ain't complaining either.

So Confident

Lisa Haydon is one of the most confident models we've ever seen, peeps!