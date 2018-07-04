 »   »   »  Listen Up Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan! Jacqueline Fernandez Has A Message For You...

Aishwarya & Salman, Are You Listening?

"Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan) looked so good with him in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It's one of my favourite films of his. It's the perfect onscreen pairing for me."

Jacqueline Also Talked About Her First Meet With Salman

"We share a good chemistry. We're compatible. Salman has known me, not many people know this, from my early days in Bollywood. I was signed for Aladin (2009) when he probably saw me somewhere.

He asked me to meet him for London Dreams. After that I'd see him on and off at parties. In the past, he has suggested my name to David Dhawan sir, Sajid Nadiadwala and now Ramesh Taurani for Race 3. And all this without my knowing."

Jacqueline Looks Up To Big B, SRK & Salman

"Whenever I go through a rough patch, I think about Amitji (Bachchan), Salman (Khan), Shahrukh (Khan). What all these people must have gone through. They go through so much on a daily basis as well. But they overcome it. They're my inspirations."

PeeCee Inspires Jacqueline Too!

"Even Priyanka Chopra has gone through so much. She's the biggest inspiration to so many of us. My issues are nothing compared to what a lot of people have been through," added the Race 3 actress.

Jacqueline On Her Love Life - Would She Ever Date An Actor?

When asked about the same, she said, "No! Most probably not. I'm good friends with actors. I love them. I can relate to them. I empathise with them. But I'd not be able to date an actor."

And.. She Has Got Her Own Reasons!

"There's just too much going on in an actor's life. It's preoccupying and you have to be someone who can take a lot. I don't want that stress in my life.

Actors need supportive people around them. As for me, I'm independent and do my own thing. So, I need someone who can complement that."

What Kind Of Guy Jacqueline Would Love To Have By Her Side?

"I don't know why you need someone to complete yourself. People ask things like when are you getting married? Why aren't you dating someone? But I ask, why has marriage become such a necessity? It's so unfair; you're your own person."

Jacqueline On Marriage

"Why is it always about a man? A man must come into your life; you should be dating someone, you need to be married! Honestly, if it happens it happens. If it doesn't, it doesn't.

People shouldn't make an issue out of it. I don't see how it would make a difference to my life. I believe there's too much pressure on girls. They feel terrible about it when they shouldn't."