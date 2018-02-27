 »   »   » LIVE UPDATES! Sridevi's Mortal Remains Reach Mumbai

The private jet carrying the mortal remains of legendary actress Sridevi has landed at the Mumbai airport. If reports are to be believed then an ambulance from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital is at the airport to take her body to Boney Kapoor's residence.

There were 10 individuals on board the flight, including Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Reena Marwah and Sandeep Marwah. We hear that Anil Kapoor along with his daughter Sonam Kapoor have arrived at the airport to receive Sridevi's body.

Here's the timeline of events-

10.40 pm- Sridevi's mortal remains reach her Lokhandwala residence. There is a lot of commotion outside the house, with hundreds of fans, a huge media contingent and heavy police presence.

10.14 pm- The ambulance carrying Sridevi's mortal remains leaves the the airport and heads towards her residence in Green Acres, Lokhandwala.

9.38 pm- The private jet carrying the mortal remains of actress Sridevi arrived in Mumbai.

9.09 pm- Anil Kapoor arrived at the airport to receive the body.

Earlier, the family had issued an statement which read, "Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor and the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families are deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. Late Sridevi Kapoor passed away in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday February 24th.

We thank the film fraternity, media, fans of late Sridevi Kapoor and all the well-wishers for their prayers, support and sensitivity during our moment of immense grief. We request you to kindly join us in paying our last respect to a remarkable actor, beloved wife and loving mother."

The condolence meet for Sridevi will be held on February 28 at The Celebrations Club in Andheri, Mumbai from 9.30 to 12.30 pm. The funeral and last rites will be held at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery from 3.30 pm onwards.

Sridevi's sudden demise has left the entire nation in deep grief and left millions of her fans heartbroken. Reportedly 'cardiac arrest' was speculated to be the cause of death. However the autopsy report confirmed that the actress passed away due to 'accidental drowning'.

Later the Dubai police officials had conducted an investigation and had transferred the case to the Public Prosecution. The case finally came to a closure today and the papers were handed over to the family to begin the repatriation process. After the embalming process was completed, the family left with Sridevi's mortal remains from Dubai in a private charted jet.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,