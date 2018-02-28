 »   »   » LIVE UPDATES! Family, Friends & Fans Gather To Pay Their Last Respect To Sridevi's Mortal Remains

Indian actress Sridevi's untimely death has left the entire nation grief-stricken. She passed away in Dubai on Saturday night due to 'accidental drowning'. Last night, her mortal remains were brought to her Lokhandwala residence.

Sridevi's last rites will be performed at 3.30 pm today. Meanwhile the prayer meeting for the actress has begun at the Celebrations Club in Mumbai where thousands of fans have thronged to catch the last glimpse of their beloved actress.

Here's the timeline of events-

9.47 am- The prayer meeting begins. Aditya Thackeray, Arbaz Khan and others reach the venue to pay their respects. The prayer hall has opened its doors for the public to pay their last respects to the Indian cinema icon.

9.14 am- Family members and fans started arriving to pay their last respect to the actress

8.50 am- Family and close friends of Sridevi started arriving at her and Boney Kapoor's home, with Karan Johar having just reached there. Earlier Sridevi's step-children, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, had reached father Boney's home. Friends, fans and the media who wish to get a last glimpse of the iconic actor were asked to come to Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala near her home 9:30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m where her remains will be kept prior to the cremation, which is scheduled at 3:30 p.m.

7.41 am- After visiting the grieving family, Bappi Lahiri said he worked in 11 Silver Jubilee films with the deceased actress, who was "the one and only lady superstar". He said that he would like to dedicate the song Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna to her memory: "Never say goodbye! She will always remain an integral part of our industry. She will always remain our superstar."

10.40 pm- Sridevi's mortal remains reach her Lokhandwala residence. There is a lot of commotion outside the house, with hundreds of fans, a huge media contingent and heavy police presence.

10.14 pm- The ambulance carrying Sridevi's mortal remains leaves the the airport and heads towards her residence in Green Acres, Lokhandwala.

11.50 pm- Salman Khan arrived at Boney Kapoor's residence to pay his last respect to Sridevi.

9.38 pm- The private jet carrying the mortal remains of actress Sridevi arrived in Mumbai.

9.09 pm- Anil Kapoor arrived at the airport to receive the body.

Last night, as soon as Sridevi's mortal remains reached Mumbai, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to tweet an emotional post. He wrote, "Get back .. get back .. just get back .. to love."

The funeral and last rites will be held at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery from 3.30 pm onwards.

