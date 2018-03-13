 »   »   » Lo Safar Song: Tiger Shroff Looks Lost Without Disha Patani! Watch Here

The latest song of Baaghi 2 'Lo Safar' is out and showcases a sad Tiger Shroff being lost without Disha Patani and no matter where he goes, he ends up seeing her everywhere. The song is very melodic and can bring back memories of your ex-lover.

Watch the new song from Baaghi 2 'Lo Safar' starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani below!



It's such a beautiful song, right? No matter how distant Tiger Shroff seems to be of Disha Patani, he's still feels close to her. The song is filled with emotions and it's surprising that the film-makers have added such an emotional song in the action-packed thriller such as Baaghi 2.



The song Lo Safar is composed by Mithoon and sung by Jubin Nautiyal, while the lyrics is penned by Sayeed Quadri and music composed by Ishaan Chhabra. Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead roles and is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2018. The sequel Baaghi 3 is already in the pipeline.



