 »   »   » LOL! Rani Mukherji Makes Fun Of Her Husband Aditya Chopra At Home & Calls Him A 'Loser'

Rani On Why Her Husband Never Directed Her In A Film

"You should ask him that question. I don't know why he's not making a film with me. I keep telling him to do so. But that's his prerogative."



She Makes Fun Of Him For This Reason

When asked if she ever discusses about this observation at home, she replied, "Of course, we do. I keep telling him, ‘You're the biggest loser as you don't have me in your movie (laughs).'



How They Met The First Time

"But jokes apart, he's always been the director who has maintained that he chooses actors according to his script. The first time we met was for his movie. Incidentally, it was called Dulhan. That film never happened, but I became his dulhan."



Rani Thinks She Is Very Lazy

"We fell in love with each other knowing who we exactly are. In my case, I've always been very lazy. If I had my way, I would be in my room, watching television and films the whole day."



It's All About Love

"Adi is who he is and that suits me. He doesn't like going anywhere. I've married a person who isn't outgoing, so in a way, he's just like me."



Why She Wasn't Keen On Working After Adira's Birth

"Adira was a premature baby, so the doctors and nurses had advised me to do certain things. As a mother, I was like a tigress trying to protect her cub. Nothing really interested me except spending time with my daughter. Adi (Aditya Chopra), who is my husband and friend, saw that I was getting obsessed with motherhood. He constantly told me that I should get back to films as that's where I belong."



But This Is How Hichki Happened

"Around the same time, director Siddharth P Malhotra and producer Maneesh Sharma approached me for Hichki. There was something unique about its script. I asked them, ‘What if I come on set and don't know what is happening around?' After that, I was working with the team on the scripting stage when Adira was just nine months old. By the time I went on shoot, she was over a year already. It took me that much time to prep and get back to the sets, so it was valid for me to think that I had forgotten how to act."

