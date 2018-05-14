 »   »   » LOL! This Throwback Pic Of Ranveer Singh Proves That He Was A Fitness Freak Even As A Kid

Related Articles
Trust Ranveer Singh to always come up with something quirky to leave us with a smile. Just as we were looking out for something to drive away our Monday blues, the young actor posted a throwback picture that's simply too cute to handle.
We know that Ranveer regularly keeps posting his work-out pictures as 'Monday Motivation' every week to give us lots of fitness goals. Well folks, while we were expecting something similar too this week, the 'Simmba' actor posted an adorable throwback that's got us grinning from ear-to-ear. Check it out here-
Ranveer Singh Lets Out His Secret
Ranveer shared this cute photo of his 'almost naked' on a bicycle and captioned it as, " "Gettin my cardio done like ... #throwback #mondaymotivation". Hahaa, we now know from where you get your infectious energy!
His Tough Cop Act
The actor recently wrapped up Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy co-starring Alia Bhatt where he plays a street-rapper. His next is the Hindi remake of Temper titled Simmba with Sara Ali Khan.
The Actor Will Be Going Through A Massive Transformation For Simmba
Speaking about it, Ranveer told Hindustan Times, " Rohit sir had told me [about the physique] a long time back and was clear about the kind of body he wished for me to have. So, now it's time to put the blinkers on, put my head down, work hard, and acquire the body that he wants."
Ranveer On His Injuries Affecting The Workouts
He said, " Of course, coming out of injury and embarking on a physical transformation process presents an extra set of challenges but I have also transformed physically coming out of a shoulder injury before (he suffered from a shoulder injury while shooting for Bajirao Mastani) so I know what I am in for. Also, having gone through physical transformations for pretty much every character and film, I am aware of how my body responds."
Simmba Will Be Different From Singham
Director Rohit Shetty shared, "Creating a similar cop character would have been tough. This character is totally opposite of Bajirao Singham, he is notorious, flamboyant and the energy is totally different."
The filmmaker had also earlier clarified that his film Simmba is not an exact remake of Junior NTR's Temper. He had said, "We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it's better to buy the rights. It's what we did with Singham. Our film was different from the original Singham except a few scenes. Here also, we have written our own film taking the exact idea."
Simmba is slated to release on 28th December 2018.
