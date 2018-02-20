 »   »   » LOOK AT THAT! Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' Is A Battle Axe; Why Is He ROAMING On Mumbai Streets?

Super Hero Ka Super Weapon

Israeli fitness trainer Ido Portal, who is training Ranbir Kapoor for this flick took to his Instagram page to share a picture where the actor is seen holding a battle axe. Fans are speculating that this could be his weapon in Brahmastra.



When Ranbir Went UNNOTICED On Mumbai Streets

Meanwhile, actor Hussain Dalal who is also a part of Brahmastra too shared a photo on Instagram which dates back to the time when he and Ranbir visited Bhendi Bazaar for the film's recce. Hussain had captioned the picture as, "Saved the best for the end.. Ranbir and I sneaking around on a bike in the streets of bhendi bazaar, Mumbai ! Photo courtesy #ranbirkapoor #ranbir #ranbir #selfie @burhanuddin.pardawala ki activa pe bohot ghoome hum. #brahmastra #aaokhele #ranbirkoistagrampelao



Why Should Boys Have All The Fun?

Meanwhile if reports are to be believed then 'Brahmastra' actors Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy are bonding big time on the sets in Bulgaria and are the new BFFs in town. A source told Mid-Day that the team is having a "ball of a time" working together. While the schedule keeps them super busy, it's after the wrap up that Alia and Mouni party it up in nightclubs sans Ranbir and Ayan who are more invested in football talks.



When Ayan Revealed What Brahmastra Is All About

The filmmaker was quoted as saying to a daily, "It's a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it's called Brahmastra is because the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India."



Ranbir- Alia Prepped Really Hard For The Film In Israel

The lead pair were earlier spotted training with Ido Portal in movement and scene design.



Ayan Wants Brahmastra To Be His Biggest Success Ever

At a film festival event, Ayan had said, "It's the biggest project of my life. All my hopes are pinned on this film. I hope it becomes the biggest success... I am very excited about the cast but I hope the film gets even bigger than the cast."

