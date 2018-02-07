 »   »   » Lots Of Girls Will Be Scared To Do A Film On Periods, But I Didn’t Even Think Before Signing: Sonam

Sonam Kapoor is all set to impress the audience with her next film PadMan which also stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. The movie is based on the true story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary napkins for women in rural areas.

Recently, Sonam talked about the movie in an interview to India Express, she said, "I have been brought up beautifully by my parents. My parents have never made me feel that something is wrong with me one because I am a girl or I get my period or I am an actress.''



''I went to an amazing school where I had equal education on everything including sex and period. Everybody is not privileged like me. I can create awareness. Lots of girls will be scared to do a film on periods, but I didn't even think before signing."



She added, "I was 15 when I got my period. All my friends had got it way before me. I was very upset with that. When I actually got my first period, I was very relieved because I kept telling my mom that there is something wrong with me because I am not getting my period.''



On her movie, she said, "In the end of the day, we shouldn't forget that it's a love story of a man who was immensely in love with his wife. He wanted to make her life better. If anybody wants to convince to take their families to watch PadMan, they just have to say that it's a story of an extraordinary man who tried to make the condition better for women because he really loved his wife and that's the crux of the film."



"I think whatever anybody does is all because of love, that emotion drives us. The film is about that emotion. Any extraordinary achievements come out of love. The story is about a man who created sanitary napkins at a cheap price of Rs 2, but it is also the story about what made him do this because he loved his wife", the actress revealed.



Sonam also told in the same interview that only twelve percent of women have access to sanitary napkins in the rural area, which is very disheartening. ''We are only fifty percent of the population and in that only twelve percent of women have access to sanitary napkins. We haven't seen anything or faced harsh things during our period because we live in the metropolitan city. Hardly we have faced the stigma of not going temple during our period or not touch pickles.''



''I don't understand what will happen to that pickles but anyway, the girls from rural areas have been treated awfully during their period and that's the real problem. The substitute for a pad for them is ashes, leaves, dirty clothes and what not.''



Also Read: MARRIAGE FIXED: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Having A DESTINATION WEDDING With Mumbai RECEPTION

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,