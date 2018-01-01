 »   »   » LOVELY! SRK's Daughter Suhana Khan Adds Glitter To A Wedding With Her Traditional Avatar, SEE PICS

Bollywood's 'Baadshah' Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana is one of the super stylish star kids in the tinsel town. The stunning lady has lately been a 'head-turner' wherever she goes.

Suhana recently attended a wedding in New Delhi and her beautiful pictures will leave you asking for more. Check them out here...

Pretty Woman Suhana chose to don a subtle green embellished Monisha Jaising lehenga and braved the Delhi winters to flaunt her toned midriff. We Just Can't Take Our Eyes Off Her! SRK's darling daughter is seen striking some cute poses with an umbrella and has her friend to give her company. A Perfect Frame What's the fun in a wedding when you don't go 'say cheese' with the bride! Behind The Scenes Here's a picture of Suhana getting dolled up for the wedding. Some More Pictures The lovely lady couldn't stop posing at the wedding and we ain't complaining either for they make for such a gorgeous sight! Will We Get To See Her Make Her Bollywood Debut Soon? Shahrukh had earlier said in one of his interviews, "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. She's admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry."

Well, we just can't wait to see this damsel on the big screen soon. Are the directors listening?