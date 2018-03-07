 »   »   »  Loveratri: Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain Put On Their Dancing Shoes!

Get Set Groove

In the said picture, we see Aayush and his leading lady practicing a dance step with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. Well, we just can't wait for these two to hit the dance floors.



The Plot

For those who came in late, Warina plays a ballet dancer in the film and Aayush essays the role of a Gujarati boy. The duo meet during Navratri and the love story follows.











Here's What Aayush & Warina Did To Get Into The Skin Of Their Characters

Aayush is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his Gujarati character. We hear that the actor along with Warina took extensive Garba lessons to meet their character requirement. Aayush even took lessons from a Gujarati trainer to add a Gujarati flavour through the dialect.



Salman Has Been Guiding Aayush On This Film

Aayush had earlier shared, "Salman Bhai has been very helpful in every way. He has been helping me in learning the craft and guiding me. Bhai has been teaching me how to get the character and understand it. He has been really helpful as he's been training me for the past four years.



He's practically involved in every aspect of the film but yes, he has also given us a lot of creative freedom - like you go and explore the character, play with it, do something different and if you are going overboard I will let you know. Bhai just wants to make sure that everything's fine but also believes in giving me and my director a lot of creative freedom in how we want to make the film, how the script is working etc."







Mark The Release Date!

Directed by debutante Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri was earlier slated to release on 21st September. But the makers have now pushed the release date to 5th October, 2018.









