Loveratri Teaser Looks So Vibrant & Colourful! Watch It Here

    The teaser of debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer Loveratri is out and it looks so colourful and vibrant. The one minute teaser starts off with a gharba dance and the chemistry between Aayush and Warina is pretty decent. Reading between the lines, Loveratri is a romantic-dance movie and Aayush will showcase his dancing talent for the whole world to see.

    Watch the teaser of Loveratri below...


    There's not a single dialogue in the whole teaser and the storyline of the movie has not been revealed at all. It keeps people guessing as to what exactly the movie is all about and we'll now have to wait and watch until the trailer is out to know more about the movie. Also, the teaser looks just like how the early 2000s trailers were made and might not make a cut with the audience in the current scenario.

    We'll get to see Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan in a cameo appearance in Loveratri and the movie also stars Ronit Roy in a prominent role. The movie is produced by Salma Khan and directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Loveratri is all set to hit the theatres on October 5, 2018.

    Salman Khan took to Twitter by posting the teaser with the caption, "Come fall in love," and Aayush Sharma tweeted, "Yeh film hamesha hamare dil ke karib rahegi. Umeed karta hoon ki aapko pasand aaye #LoveratriTeaser! Overwhelmed & humbled to present to you a glimpse of #Loveratri." Warina Hussain tweeted, "Super excited for this! Check out the #LoveratriTeaser.. Huge shout out to the entire team."




