 »   »   »  LoveYatri: Malaika Arora, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anusha Dandekar & Others Groove To 'Chogada'

Right upon its release, Chogada from Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain starrer LoveYatri has become the talk of the town not only amongst the audience but also amongst the celebs.

Turning out to become an instant chartbuster, Chogada has kept the audience hooked to his festive beats. As the 'Chogada' fever is gripping the nation, many celebs Like Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol, Ritesh Deshmukh, Daisy Shah, Anusha Dandekar amongst others were seen shaking their leg on this much-loved song.



The romantic musical drama has generated hysteria among the younger generation during the upcoming Navratri festival. The soundtracks are in the Top 7 list of iTunes with Chogada at number one, Akh Lad Jaave at number four, Dholida at number six and Tera Hua at number seven.



Chogada has emerged to be the Garba anthem of the year and Akh Lad Jaave seems likely to be a club favourite. Tera Hua has romance woven in while Dholida is charming.



The film brings to the audience the fresh pairing of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain who are all set to mark their Bollywood debut with LoveYatri.



Earlier while speaking about the film, Aayush Sharma had said, "I'm excited about the kind of love Loveratri is getting, I'm excited about the kind of response it's getting. It's very difficult for a debutante film to get this kind of reaction. Considering I do have a great name behind me, but I'm not anybody's son. So the kind of reaction it's getting, the kind of love it's getting, I'm waiting anxiously now for the (audience) reaction."



LoveYatri is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the onscreen couple's love story unfolds over the span of the festival of Navratri.



'LoveYatri' is written by Niren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.



Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, LoveYatri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.