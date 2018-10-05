 »   »   »  Loveyatri Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain Starrer

The reviews of #Loveyatri has been positive and good.

So expect a good opening day from the mov.

— Ayush Pandey (@ayushpandey49) October 5, 2018

Loveyatri Live Audience Update

The buzz for Loveyatri is quite strong and it looks like the movie is slowly yet steadly winning the audiences hearts.



#Loveyatri going to be biggest disaster ever!!!

— wasim 🇮🇳 (@Yourstrulywasim) October 4, 2018

Something Magical

We'll have to see if the Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer can create magic on the silver screen today and attract more footfalls to the theatres.



Finally going to watch #LoveYatri tomorrow. Too excited.

— Sahil Mukhija (@sahil_mukhija) October 4, 2018

People Are Loving It

It looks like the audience is loving what Loveyatri has to offer and that's a good sign to both Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.



A Best Wishes to New Actor @ayushmannk and New Actress @Warina_Hussain For #Loveyatri @BeingSalmanKhan @SKFilmsOfficial

I Think Both Are Superb Blast Today On Screen

— @Iam_Saaj💝 (@ComSajid) October 5, 2018

Sending Best Wishes

A lot of users are sending in their best wishes to the debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.



Guys never trust on celebrity review.. They will never say wrong about any movie.. Have u ever seen any celebrity tweet which say movie is not good? #Loveyatri is the example of this.. Sab salman me dost or chamche log tweet kar rahe h.

— Bipin (@Bipintola) October 4, 2018

To Each, Their Own

However, there's a few negative feedback on Loveyatri as well and looks like they've not liked the movie and asking others to refrain from it.



I will be watching #LoveYatri tomorrow. The music is fab & the trailer looked good.but more than anything I will watch it for @khanarpita & her tweets about the release. Such honesty & hard work needs to be appreciated by success.

— Zara (@zara___ali) October 5, 2018

An Honest Movie

This user states that Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain have stayed honest to themselves and delivered a good movie.

