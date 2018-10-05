English
Loveyatri Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain Starrer

By
    Finally, the Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer Loveyatri has hit the theatres today on October 5, 2018, and there's quite a buzz on the social media regarding the movie. The debutantes were all over the place last week promoting their movie and it is now upto the audiences to decide its fate.

    Everything seems to be going positive for now and we'll have to wait and see if the movie can carry the same momentum throughout the day and the weekend as well. Going by the vibe, it surely looks like Loveyatri is going to be loved by the audiences. Check out the live audience update on the Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer Loveyatri below...

    Loveyatri Live Audience Update

    The buzz for Loveyatri is quite strong and it looks like the movie is slowly yet steadly winning the audiences hearts.

    Something Magical

    We'll have to see if the Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer can create magic on the silver screen today and attract more footfalls to the theatres.

    People Are Loving It

    It looks like the audience is loving what Loveyatri has to offer and that's a good sign to both Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

    Sending Best Wishes

    A lot of users are sending in their best wishes to the debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

    To Each, Their Own

    However, there's a few negative feedback on Loveyatri as well and looks like they've not liked the movie and asking others to refrain from it.

    An Honest Movie

    This user states that Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain have stayed honest to themselves and delivered a good movie.


