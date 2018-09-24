 »   »   »  LoveYatri Song Dholida: Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain Teach You Some Cool Garba Moves!

After treating the audience with songs like Chogada, Tera Hua and Akh Lad Jaave, Salman Khan took to Twitter sharing the latest song from the film titled Dholida. Set against the backdrop of garba, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are seen at their festive best grooving effortlessly to the tunes.

The song titled 'Dholida' has been crooned by Udit Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Palak Muchchal & Raja Hassan. It has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The video features the film's lead pair- Aayush and Warina swinging in embellished clothes to garba beats.



Sharing the song Salman tweeted, "Suniyen #Loveyatri ka naya gaana #Dholida! Out now! #LoveTakesOver". Check out the song here-







The film brings to the audience the fresh pairing of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain who are all set to mark their Bollywood debut with LoveYatri.



Loveyatri-previously titled Loveratri- has been surrounded in controversies due to its name. Further, a Bihar court had ordered an FIR to be lodged against Salman and the makers for hurting religious sentiments. Meanwhile, recently when Aayush was asked about it, he said it was difficult for him to understand the reason behind the controversy as the film has not been watched by anybody yet.



Loveyatri is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the onscreen couple's love story unfolds over the span of the festival of Navratri. The film is slated to release on 5th October.

