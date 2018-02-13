 »   »   » LUCKY GIRL! Sara Ali Khan To Share Screen Space With Irrfan Khan In Hindi Medium 2?

A Golden Opportunity For Sara

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, "Sara is one of the top contenders to play the daughter." It is rumoured that the 'Kedarnath' actress will be playing Irrfan Khan's daughter in the sequel.



This Is What Hindi Medium 2 Is All About

Hindi Medium 2 will be flash-forward by a decade, with his five-year-old daughter Pia now in her teens, and is expected to go on floors in August. Irrfan will return to play Raj Batra, a rich Delhi-based businessman whose life goal, in the original, was to fulfil his wife's dream and get their daughter into an English medium school. It would be quite interesting to watch Sara play the teenage Pia.



Here's What The Makers Have To Say

When Mumbai Mirror contacted producer Dinesh Vijan, he told them, "I have just finished the script and I am going to get into the casting now."



Is Sara Being Choosy About Films?

Lately, the tinsel town has been abuzz with rumours that Sara wants to work with only top Bollywood superstars. It was also reported that she had rejected close to seven scripts which were brought to her.



Meanwhile, Trouble For Sara's Debut Film?

Reportedly, Abhishek Kapoor's production house and Prerna Arora's KriAj Entertainment have parted ways after an ugly fall-out.



Blame Game On

A source close to Abhishek Kapoor revealed that due to default of payments and lack of transparency, Abhishek's production has decided to close the fairly new association.



On the other hand, a source close to KriAj Entertainment has a different version to tell. He was quoted as saying, " KriArj Entertainment and T-Series decided to come onboard since they believed in the film and in Abhishek Kapoor's vision. However, as Kedarnath unfolded several issues pertaining the dates of the talent , prep time and delays in the film's delivery began cropping up.



Abhishek replaced several of the crew members and technicians at the very last minute. Despite investing a huge some of funding into the project , Kedarnath was going way overbudget owing to Gattu's constant unreasonable demands . He not only delayed the shoot of the film by six months but also majorly interfered in the film's financial planning and overall business workings.



Abhishek also demanded that a higher price be quoted for the music rights and this despite T-Series being music moguls and being the best in the music industry".



The source further added, "Deciding a film's release date should be the producers call since they are the one's investing huge sums into the project. However, Abhishek interfered in that as well and went on to announce a release date on Twitter without consulting KriArj Entertainment who were against releasing the film on the same date as Zero.



There were also rumors of Abhishek Kapoor not allowing KriArj to sign Sara Ali Khan for another film they were in talks for and pressurized the studio to drop the film. It came to a point where the makers refused to put up with Kapoor's arm twisting. For now Kedarnath is on hold until everything is clear on papers."







What Will Be Kedarnath's Fate?

With trouble brewing between the director and the producer, it needs to be seen if Kedarnath manages to hit the big screens om the scheduled date or else if things go as planned then Hindi Medium 2 might just turn out to be Sara's Bollywood debut!

