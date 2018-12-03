 »   »   »  Lucky Priyanka Chopra! Nick Jonas Called His Personal Chefs To Make An 18 Feet Wedding Cake

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Jodhpur wedding is trending everywhere. From the inside pictures from their wedding ceremonies to the hot scoop, her fans just can't contain their excitement. The 'Desi Girl' and the 'Jealous singer' kickstarted their wedding with a mehendi and sangeet function.

The couple exchanged wedding vows in a Christian ceremony which was officiated by Nick's father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr.' The wedding venue was decked up with white flowers. Priyanka dressed up in a customized Ralph Lauren gown and her groom to donned an outfit from the same designer label.

Meanwhile, we have some fresh scoop for you from Priyanka- Nick's Christian wedding-

An 18-Feet Cake For PeeCee-Nick's Christian Wedding A Dainik Bhaskar report stated that Nick Jonas called his personal chefs from Dubai and Kuwait to make an 18 feet wedding cake. Nick's Love For Indian Food On Saturday night, these chefs visited several Indian restaurants to learn about Indian spices and dishes. Chef Karan Bakshi told the daily that the team of these chefs even showed interest in Marwaad's masaaledaar food and various non-veg dishes. Inside Details About The Christian Wedding A Mumbai Mirror report stated that Priyanka- Nick's Christian wedding commenced at around 4.30 pm and was officiated by Nick's father. PeeCee- Nick's Traditional First Dance Reportedly, Priyanka and Nick exchanged Chopard wedding rings and had a traditional first dance to Roberta Flack's "First Time I Ever Saw Your Face". The family got emotional when several members gave speeches. The Celebrations Ended With A Cocktail Dinner This was followed by a firecracker show and a lavish dinner, a mix of cuisines, served in an open space. The celebrations ended around 11.30 pm.

