 »   »   »  Luka Chuppi First Look: Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon's Steamy Romance Is Making Us Skip A Heartbeat

After the stupendous success of his last film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan's next is Luka Chuppi which has him sharing the screen space with Kriti Sanon for the first time. The film marks the directorial debut of Laxman Utekar who worked as a DoP on Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium.

Coming back to Luka Chhupi, the first glimpse from the film starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is out and it's too hot the handle. Have a look at it for yourself-

The first look has Kartik and Kriti sharing an intimate moment where he is leaning in to what looks like a kiss while she has got her hand around his collar. What caught our attention was Kriti wearing a mangalsutra in this still! Does she and Kartik play a married couple in the film? Looks like we have to wait for something for the answers.

Luka Chhupi has Kartik playing the role of a reporter. Speaking about the same, producer Dinesh Vijan earlier said, "Kartik plays the star reporter of a local TV channel in Mathura. We had toyed with the title Mathura Live before settling for a game of hide-and-seek."

He further added, "While Kartik is the quintessential good boy every girl wants to take home to mamma, Kriti represents today's youthwho advocate gender equality and have their own ideology."

Luka Chhupi also stars Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi.

Luka Chhupi also stars Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi.

