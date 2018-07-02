 »   »   »  Luka Chuppi: Kartik Aaryan To Romance Kriti Sanon In This Love Story With A Desi Touch!

After the blockbuster success of his previous outing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, there were various speculations doing the rounds about Kartik Aaryan's next film. There were whispers that he's doing a film with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Another report suggested him doing a film with Karan Johar. But now all rumours have been to rest.

It's official! Kartik Aaryan will be seen romancing Kriti Sanon in Dinesh Vijan's next production titled 'Luka Chuppi'. The film marks the directorial debut of Marathi filmmaker Laxman Utekar in Bollywood. The movie is touted to be a love story, with a generous dose of small town humour.



Speaking about film, Dinesh told Mumbai Mirror, "Kartik plays the star reporter of a local TV channel in Mathura. We had toyed with the title Mathura Live before settling for a game of hide-and-seek," adding that the story travels from Mathura to Gwalior and Agra.



On the other hand, Kriti plays a Mathura girl who had gone to Delhi to study and now is back in her hometown. "While Kartik is the quintessential good boy every girl wants to take home to mamma, Kriti represents today's youth who advocate gender equality and have their own ideology," Dinesh further told Mirror.



Kartik took to his official Twitter page and posted-



Dinesh's choice of actors was prompted by the fact that while Kriti originally hails from Delhi, Kartik is a Gwalior boy. He was quoted as saying, "The dialogues have a touch of the local dialect and being from the region, both are familiar with the setting and the lingo. They also have a crackling chemistry."



Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Luka Chuppi will start rolling in August.

