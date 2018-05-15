 »   »   » Luv Ranjan Pulls Off A Casting Coup, Confirms His Next Film Stars Ajay Devgn & Ranbir Kapoor!

Ajay Devgn & Ranbir Kapoor To Share Screen Space

Ranbir Kapoor is on a signing spree. After giving his nod to Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, the Kapoor lad has now come onboard for 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' director Luv Ranjan's next movie and will be sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Is Impressed By Ranbir

The actor told Times Of India, "Ranbir is an impeccable actor with a great ability to deliver nuanced performances. He is undeniably the most talented actor of his generation. I am looking forward to collaborating with him."

Ranbir Wanted To Do A Film With Ajay

On the other hand, Ranbir said, "I have immense respect for Ajay sir and I'm excited about sharing the screen with him again. His body of work is inspiring. Luv and I have wanted to work with each other for some time now. I am sure this film will be a perfect start to our association."

Luv Ranjan Is On Cloud Nine

Lights, Camera, Action

The film is slated to hit the shooting floors next year. Ranbir is currently busy working on Brahmastra. He will then begin working on Shamshera which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.