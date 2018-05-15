 »   »   » Luv Ranjan Pulls Off A Casting Coup, Confirms His Next Film Stars Ajay Devgn & Ranbir Kapoor!

Related Articles
After their last film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office, buzz was that director Luv Ranjan and producer Bhushan Kumar already began working on their next project. While it was earlier reportedly that Ajay Devgn would be a part of this film, this morning we woke up to yet another fabulous news.
Brace up all Ranbir Kapoor fans because it's now official that Ranbir Kapoor is the latest entrant to this film's cast. Yes, that's true! Excited to know all the details? For that, you need to scroll down the slides below-
Ajay Devgn & Ranbir Kapoor To Share Screen Space
Ranbir Kapoor is on a signing spree. After giving his nod to Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, the Kapoor lad has now come onboard for 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' director Luv Ranjan's next movie and will be sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn.
Ajay Is Impressed By Ranbir
The actor told Times Of India, "Ranbir is an impeccable actor with a great ability to deliver nuanced performances. He is undeniably the most talented actor of his generation. I am looking forward to collaborating with him."
Ranbir Wanted To Do A Film With Ajay
On the other hand, Ranbir said, "I have immense respect for Ajay sir and I'm excited about sharing the screen with him again. His body of work is inspiring. Luv and I have wanted to work with each other for some time now. I am sure this film will be a perfect start to our association."
Luv Ranjan Is On Cloud Nine
A TOI report quoted him as saying, "I have immense respect for Ajay sir and I'm excited about sharing the screen with him again. His body of work is inspiring. Luv and I have wanted to work with each other for some time now. I am sure this film will be a perfect start to our association."
Lights, Camera, Action
The film is slated to hit the shooting floors next year. Ranbir is currently busy working on Brahmastra. He will then begin working on Shamshera which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.
Are you folks excited to watch Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor together on the big screen?
