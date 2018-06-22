 »   »   »  Maanayata Dutt Knew About Sanjay Dutt's 308 Girlfriends: Dia Mirza Reveals Inside Details

Maanyata Knows Everything About Sanjay

''She knows it and chooses him; she doesn't judge him. Whatever Ranbir is revealing to Anushka in the scene or elsewhere in the movie, Maanyata is aware of. That is the most amazing thing about this relationship. It is free of judgement.''

But

''I was shocked and thought if this was humanly possible. I was like, half the country's men will get a complex after this! The society is so judgemental that if you confess to having more than one girlfriend or boyfriend, eyebrows are raised - imagine confessing to 308 girlfriends!''

''But that's Sanju. That is his unique quality; he is candid about himself even if the answer is socially unacceptable. While shooting, we have watched so many videos of him. We used to joke that we were stalking him.''

Her Experience Of Working With Ranbir

''We all know that he's one of the finest actors of his generation. Of all the people I have worked with, what sets him apart from the others is his temperament. He is possibly one of the most patient, calm and centered human beings that I have acted with.''

He Would Be The First One To Arrive

''Even if it was physically uncomfortable with prosthetic make-up, he would be the first one to arrive on the sets. He would come at 3 am to shoot at 7 am, sit for five hours to do prosthetic, which is a daunting task because you can't move or even twitch. Then he would shoot in the heat and not lose his cool for even a second. That is a remarkable quality.''

Ranbir Is Very Grounded

''Also, he's extremely real, grounded and unaffected about his stardom. He has the most incredible manners and there is no hierarchy in his sphere. He is blessed with emotional intelligence, which is important for an actor to have. As a co-actor, he is so alive and responsive, it is beautiful.''