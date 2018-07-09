English
 »   »   »  Maanayata Dutt & Kids Have A Blast In Singapore, But Where Is Sanjay Dutt?

Maanayata Dutt & Kids Have A Blast In Singapore, But Where Is Sanjay Dutt?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor has ended up being a blockbuster and the box office collections are only growing as the days pass. Basking in the success of the movie, Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata took a break and went on a holiday to Singapore along with her children Shahraan and Iqra, but the million dollar question here is; where is Sanjay Dutt? Well, Sanju baba is shooting for his upcoming movie Torbaaz, and hence could not join his family on the Singaporean holiday.

    Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in the upcoming movie Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and had previously opened up to MidDay by saying, "I think being a gangster comes naturally to me. I have been to jail too. They were looking for a polished, khandaani gangster, and I fit the bill perfectly."

    It's Summer Time In Singapore

    Maanayata Dutt chills by the pool along with her kids Shahraan and Iqra. It's summer time in Singapore currently and they're cooling themselves off in the right way! She also captioned the image as "The Singaporean summers!!!"

    Twinning Like A Boss

    Maanayata Dutt is twinning like a boss with her kids as they visit the Universal Studios. We're sure they had one helluva time. Her captions says it all, "Day of Roller coasters and fun rides."

    Will Sanjay Dutt Join Them?

    Now that Sanjay Dutt is shooting for his upcoming movie Torbaaz, we'll have to wait and watch if he'll take a few days off and join his wife and kids on their Singaporean holiday.

    Coming Back To Sanjay Dutt's Biopic

    Sanju collected Rs 265.48 Crore at the box office as of now and is inching towards Rs 300 Crore. The movie is just unstoppable, folks!

    Sanjay Dutt Is Back

    Looking at the way how amazing Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is, we can surely say that Sanjay Dutt is back with a bang!

    Read more about: sanjay dutt Sanju ranbir kapoor
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue