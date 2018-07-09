 »   »   »  Maanayata Dutt & Kids Have A Blast In Singapore, But Where Is Sanjay Dutt?

It's Summer Time In Singapore

Maanayata Dutt chills by the pool along with her kids Shahraan and Iqra. It's summer time in Singapore currently and they're cooling themselves off in the right way! She also captioned the image as "The Singaporean summers!!!"



Twinning Like A Boss

Maanayata Dutt is twinning like a boss with her kids as they visit the Universal Studios. We're sure they had one helluva time. Her captions says it all, "Day of Roller coasters and fun rides."



Will Sanjay Dutt Join Them?

Now that Sanjay Dutt is shooting for his upcoming movie Torbaaz, we'll have to wait and watch if he'll take a few days off and join his wife and kids on their Singaporean holiday.



Coming Back To Sanjay Dutt's Biopic

Sanju collected Rs 265.48 Crore at the box office as of now and is inching towards Rs 300 Crore. The movie is just unstoppable, folks!



Sanjay Dutt Is Back

Looking at the way how amazing Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is, we can surely say that Sanjay Dutt is back with a bang!

