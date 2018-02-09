 »   »   » MADE FOR EACH OTHER! Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain's Romance Spell MAGIC In Loveratri First Pic

Superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is all set for his big Bollywood debut with Abhiraj Minawala's directorial debut titled Loveratri.
While there were a lot of speculations regarding the film's heroine, recently Salman revealed the name in a rather interesting manner. The star tweeted 'Ladki Mil Gayi' which sent social media into a tizzy. Finally, he revealed that makers have shortlisted Warina Hussain to play Aayush's lady love in the movie.
Meanwhile, they also gave us a sneak-peek into the film with this first picture of Aayush and Warina together. Have a look at it here...
The First Official Look Of Loveratri
In the said picture, Warina is all smiles in Aayush's arms. Aww..these two make such an adorable pair! The picture is oozing with cuteness and we can't wait to watch these two spell magic on the big screen.
Oops..Did Aayush Just Gave Us A Gist About The Film's Plot?
While sharing the picture, Aayush wrote on Twitter, "Fun.. "Drama.. And loads of laughter! That's what #loveratri is all about #WarinaHussain. The duo twinning in white looked very bit 'made for each other' in the still.
The Preparations Have Begun
Loveratri is slated to go on-floors this month and the duo have already began their preparations for the film. Last year, Aayush had visited Gujarat with his director for a recce to prep up for his role of a Gujarati boy.
All For The Role
He was seen learning the art of preparing maanja - abrasive string, coated with powdered glass, used for flying kites - on the streets of Ahmedabad. Aayush is quite excited to play a Gujarati guy and was earlier quoted as saying, "I am being coached by a Gujarati trainer. Although it's a Hindi film, we will add a Gujarati flavour through the dialect. While I have been learning the language in Mumbai, I will become familiar with the lingo when I travel there."
Meanwhile, Warina Has Created An Immense Buzz
Her popularity on social media skyrocketed soon after the announcement of her playing Aayush's romantic interest in Loveratri. Born to an Iraqi father and Afghan mother, Warina isn't facing the camera for the first time. She has starred in various commercials including the recent Cadbury ad.
Are you folks excited to watch this new pair on screen?