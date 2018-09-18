 »   »   »  Made In China First Look: Rajkummar Rao & Mouni Roy Look Every Bit Like A Middle-Class Couple!

After the stupendous success of 'Stree', Rajkummar Rao is back with yet another enthralling performance and this time he has Mouni Roy for company. The makers of his upcoming film, 'Made In China' released the film's first look introducing Rajkummar and Mouni as Raghu and Rukmini.

The duo play a Gujarati couple in the film. While the 'Gold' star dons a green saree with open hair, Rajkummar is all smiles in a striped brown shirt, sporting a mustache. Starring Mouni Roy as Rao's wife, 'Made In China' is based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman (Rajkummar Rao), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish.



The hilarious journey and several lessons help the 'Omerta' star to become a successful entrepreneur. Made In China marks the Bollywood directorial debut of National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won an award for his 2016 drama-thriller 'Wrong Side Raju'.



A Bollywood Hungama report quoted the film's producer as saying, "The story of a struggling but ambitious businessman is so relatable and Raj and Mouni have distinct looks that are true to the film's fabric. The shoot is going well even though, however, they were filming in Ahmedabad's Old City over the weekend. The gallis are so narrow that cars can't pass through. The actors had to be ferried to the location, Lakshmi Narayan Pol, quietly in auto rickshaws because after Stree, Raj is quite the rage there."



'Made in China' will hit the big screens on Independence Day, next year. Revealing why the makers zeroed in this date, Dinesh Vijan explained, "But not all of us are free to follow our dreams or be who we want to be. That's the kind of independence we yearn for and must strive towards. So, this Independence Day, be free. That's the thought inherent in our film."

