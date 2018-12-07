English
Madhu Chopra CRIED When She Saw Priyanka Dressed As A Bride; Calls Nick, 'The Best Son-In-Law'

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a dream wedding at the majestic Umaid Bhavan palace in Jodhpur in a five-day ceremony. Later, the couple hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi which was graced by PM Narendra Modi. Throughout the celebrations, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was by her side and her happy best. 

    For the Christian wedding, Priyanka's mother walked her daughter down the aisle, hand in hand and it was such a heartwarming moment. The 'desi girl' looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren gown with a 75-foot long veil with Madhu Chopra walking beside her. In an interview with Hindustan Times, PeeCee's mommy dearest got candid about the wedding and her son-in-law Nick. Here's what she had to share-

    Priyanka's Mommy Broke Down When She Saw The Actress Dressed As A Bride

    Madhu Chopra told Hindustan Times, "It was an emotional moment for everyone. I broke into tears when I saw Priyanka dressed as a bride. I had waited for this day all my life."

    'She Looked Like A Princess'

    "I was at a loss of words. When I saw Priyanka, I couldn't control my emotions. The white gown was so beautiful. My baby looked like a princess," she added.

    Madhu Chopra On Priyanka's Indian Wedding

    "Priyanka looked ‘her prettiest best' in the outfit. There was no jhatak, no jhilmil - it was a simple yet classy ensemble."

    'Priyanka Fulfilled My Wish'

    She further added, "We followed all the rituals to the T. There were no short cuts. I wanted an Indian shaadi for her and Priyanka knew that. She fulfilled my wish. It's lovely to see the amount of love people have for her and Nick."

    Madhu Chopra Is Proud Of Priyanka

    "I'm immensely proud of her. It's majorly because she has done so well for herself and still continues to be so rooted. Woh dekhke mujhe yehi laga ki chahein woh kitna bhi West mein rahe, she will always be connected to our culture."

    Guess What She Had To Say About Her Son-In-Law Nick

    "Nick's family members are such lovely human beings. They were completely fine with the blend of the cultures and Nick is immensely respectful and well-spoken. He makes sure everyone around him comfortable. He's the best son-in-law one could ask for."

    Madhu Chopra Reacts To The 'Offensive' Article By Mariah Smith On Priyanka-Nick's Marriage

    "It is a happy phase for our family, and we don't want to be disturbed by such idiotic things. I am happy that my daughter is married to someone she truly loves. I don't want to give publicity to those fools. There are some donkeys who do anything they feel like, but their actions don't affect us."

    Friday, December 7, 2018
