English
 »   »   »  Madhu Chopra Shuts Down A Netizen For Trolling Priyanka For Wearing Mangalsutra & Sindoor!

Madhu Chopra Shuts Down A Netizen For Trolling Priyanka For Wearing Mangalsutra & Sindoor!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dropped major relationship goals when they tied the knot in two lavish wedding ceremonies in Jodhpur. Post marriage, the actress immediately dived into work and recently attended an event for a dating app where she has invested into. She had her hubby Nick by her side throughout the evening.

    Priyanka is one of the few actresses who is a strong feminist and has been vocal about the rights of women. However, some Twitterati failed to see how a woman could follow traditions and also be a strong feminist at the same time. 

    For the event, the actress dressed up in a Ralph Lauren outfit and completed her look with sindoor and mangalsutra. However, this didn't go down well with a Twitter user who accused Bollywood of double standards without taking PeeCee's name-

    A Twitter User Indirectly Questioned Priyanka's 'Married' Look

    A Twitter user with the handle @DeepikaBhardwaj posted, "Scream and shout at top of voice....I dont need a Man, I need a man only to make babies, we aren't 2nd fiddle. Quicky change into a coy bride, say he is the sun and moon and stars, change your name, wear mutthi bhar sindoor the moment you find your MAN. Bollywood Feminists!"

    Priyanka's Mother Shuts Down The Troll Like A Boss

    Not the one to keep quiet, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra gave it back to the troll and wrote, "Sindoor is not synonymous with bondage anymore. Watch Priyanka proving it everyday!!"

    Madhu On Priyanka's Life Post Marriage

    Earlier, she was quoted as saying, "There will be NOT much change because I have been travelling the continent and so is she. So, I don't think jyada kuch change ayega. Life will still be the same but it is just that now a fine person is added to her life."

    Here's What She Thinks About Priyanka & Nick As A Couple

    "They are a solid couple, they don't need advice from anyone. They are very sorted people."

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas To Host Two Wedding Receptions In Mumbai; Date & Venue REVEALED!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue