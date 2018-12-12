 »   »   »  Madhu Chopra Shuts Down A Netizen For Trolling Priyanka For Wearing Mangalsutra & Sindoor!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dropped major relationship goals when they tied the knot in two lavish wedding ceremonies in Jodhpur. Post marriage, the actress immediately dived into work and recently attended an event for a dating app where she has invested into. She had her hubby Nick by her side throughout the evening.

Priyanka is one of the few actresses who is a strong feminist and has been vocal about the rights of women. However, some Twitterati failed to see how a woman could follow traditions and also be a strong feminist at the same time.

For the event, the actress dressed up in a Ralph Lauren outfit and completed her look with sindoor and mangalsutra. However, this didn't go down well with a Twitter user who accused Bollywood of double standards without taking PeeCee's name-

A Twitter User Indirectly Questioned Priyanka's 'Married' Look A Twitter user with the handle @DeepikaBhardwaj posted, "Scream and shout at top of voice....I dont need a Man, I need a man only to make babies, we aren't 2nd fiddle. Quicky change into a coy bride, say he is the sun and moon and stars, change your name, wear mutthi bhar sindoor the moment you find your MAN. Bollywood Feminists!" Priyanka's Mother Shuts Down The Troll Like A Boss Not the one to keep quiet, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra gave it back to the troll and wrote, "Sindoor is not synonymous with bondage anymore. Watch Priyanka proving it everyday!!" Madhu On Priyanka's Life Post Marriage Earlier, she was quoted as saying, "There will be NOT much change because I have been travelling the continent and so is she. So, I don't think jyada kuch change ayega. Life will still be the same but it is just that now a fine person is added to her life." Here's What She Thinks About Priyanka & Nick As A Couple "They are a solid couple, they don't need advice from anyone. They are very sorted people."

