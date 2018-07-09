 »   »   »  After Sanjay Dutt's Biopic, Madhubala's Life To Be Showcased On The Silver Screen!

After Sanjay Dutt's biopic played by Ranbir Kapoor, The Mughal-e-Azam and Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi star Madhubala's life is all set to be showcased on the silver screen and the project will go on floors in the upcoming months. Madhubala's youngest sister Madhur Brij Bhushan confirmed that the biopic will indeed be made and revealed that the project will be produced by her "dear friends". She also requested other film-makers not to produce any materials regarding Madhubala's life without permission until the biopic is released.

"I am going in for a biopic on my sister, which will be produced by my very dear friends, very soon. It's my humble request to all the well-wishers of Madhubala and whosoever is connected with Bollywood or elsewhere to please not attempt a biopic or anything else based on my sister's life without my permission. The details will be known to her fans and to all concerned when the right time comes. So, please try to avoid any kind of unpleasant situation," said Madhur Brij Bhushan in a statement.



A source opened up by saying about the upcoming Madhubala's biopic, "A number of people from Bollywood and otherwise have approached Bhushan repeatedly over the past few years to acquire the rights to make a film on Madhubala's life. But she has always been clear that full justice should be done to her sister's life and that's why a film should be made in a beautiful manner. She thinks this is the right time to go ahead with it."



The source also revealed that the starcast of the biopic has not yet been decided, but the makers are looking out for a star studded cast. "Bhushan won't be directing the film for sure. Only the top names are going to be involved with the film," the source summed it up to IANS.



