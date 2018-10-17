India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Madhuri Dixit & Sriram Madhav Nene Celebrate Their 19th Wedding Anniversary!

By
    The evergreen Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Madhav Nene celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary today on October 17, 2018 and Madhuri took to her Instagram handle posting a picture with her husband and the caption stole everyone's hearts. The duo tied the knot on October 17, 1999 and are blessed with two sons Raayan (13) and Anin (15). Here's what Madhuri Dixit captioned the wedding anniversary picture.

    Happy Wedding Anniversary!

    "Kahin na kahin, koi na koi mere liye banaya gaya hai (Somewhere there is someone made for me)... and this became true when I met this man! Here's to spending a lifetime filled with love, fun & adventures with my most prized possession. Happy wedding anniversary, Ram. Love you!"

    Lots Of Adventures Ahead!

    Even Madhuri Dixit's husband Sriram Madhav Nene posted a picture on his Instagram handle along with his wife and captioned it as, "Wishing my soulmate and love a very happy 19th anniversary. Look forward to the adventures ahead!!"

    Wishes Are Pouring Online

    Also, a lot of fans and celebrities alike are pouring their wishes on Madhuri Dixit's Instagram comments section and it looks like the duo are holidaying somewhere in Europe.

    On The Work Front

    Madhuri Dixit is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Total Dhamaal and the movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Gupta, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles. She will also begin shooting for Karan Johar's Kalank and the movie is expected to go on the floors pretty soon.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 18:14 [IST]
