 »   »   » Madhuri Dixit On Getting Married At Her Career Peak: I Found The Right Man & The Rest Didn't Matter!

When it comes to the list of phenomenal actors in Bollywood, you just can't miss out Madhuri Dixit's name. The stunning diva has been ruling over our hearts with her impressive acting prowess, impeccable dancing skills and not to forget her 'million dollar' smile.
Almost three decades later, Bollywood's 'dhak-dhak' girl is now all set to make her debut in Marathi cinema with Bucket List, In an interview with Indian Express, the actress got candid about why it took so long for her to make her Marathi debut, on getting married when she was at the top of the game, casting couch and more-
On Signing Bucket List As Her Marathi Debut
"The right kind of film came my way only now. Bucket List is a content-driven film. My character, Madhura Sane, is a housewife who decides that she needs to take control of her life and in the process rediscovers herself. This is the life of every married woman, and not just in India. Women lose themselves somewhere when they get married. Family, kids, husband, in-laws and parents take priority over everything else. We forget to think about ourselves. Madhura is one such woman."
Madhuri On Getting Hitched When She Was At The Peak Of Her Career
Madhuri was quoted as saying, "I have been clear in my head all my life that I'll do something if I feel like without fearing the consequences. People ask me why I married when I was at the top? I tell them I did so because I found the right man and the rest didn't matter, not even my career."
Madhuri Says She Follows Her Heart
"I allowed my heart to take me places. Today, there is no dearth of exciting projects but I pick and choose, also based on the time I have at hand. I am currently part of Kalank, a Dharma production that also features Alia Bhatt Sometimes, when I feel my kids and family need me, I take longer to pick up a new project."
Madhuri On Returning Back To Acting After A Hiatus
"I don't think it made me rusty. In fact, life experiences teach you a lot and I feel I react to scenes differently today compared to when I was younger. I have more depth and perspective now. Now, when I am part of certain situations in a script, I feel them more because I may have experienced something similar."
Her Take On Casting Couch
"I wouldn't know about the casting couch practice because I never heard of or experienced it. But I suppose today it makes a difference that people are willing to listen to a woman speaking; they back her up instead of targetting her. Women were probably more scared then," the actress was quoted as saying by the daily.
On the Bollywood front, Madhuri will be next seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank which has a stellar star cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.
