 »   »   » Madhuri Dixit Reveals What She Likes The Most About Shahrukh Khan!

Madhuri Picks Shahrukh Over Aamir And Salman

"I have done only two films with Aamir and he is a lovely co-star, so is Salman. But I think I have vibed very well with Shah Rukh Khan," the actress was quoted as saying.

Shahrukh Khan Is Such A Charmer

Madhuri added, "He has a lovely sense of humour and he is a gentleman. He always ensures that his heroines are taken care of. He always makes sure you are in your car and leaves before he leaves. He is very chivalrous. He has a little bit of old world charm that I like about him."

On Teaming Up With Anil Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt On Total Dhamaal & Kalank Respectively

"I am very excited. We have given big hits together... Both me and Anil and me and Sanjay. It's wonderful to be working together again."

She Finally Reacted To Jacqueline's 'Ek Do Teen' Controversy

Rumours suggested Madhuri wasn't happy with Jacqueline Fernandez's recreated version of 'Ek Do Teen for Tiger Shroff's Baaghi. Finally reacting to these reports, Madhuri said, "There is nothing wrong in remaking. I, myself, am doing the remake of "Paisa Hee Paisa" song. You can't say it is a bad thing to do. It is cute. It is an iconic song so they want to make it differently but with this song people were very attached so nobody wanted to see, you can't blame the makers."

She further added, " I love Jacqueline Fernandez. I love the way she dances, she is so cute."

Madhuri On Reuniting With Her 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun' Co-Star Renuka Shahane After A Gap Of 23 Years

"When they told me that they were thinking of Renuka for the role, I told them she would be perfect for the part. I told them, I don't want anyone else doing that role. I want her. When there was some issue, I just picked up the phone and asked her, ‘Renuka, you are not doing the film?' She immediately said, ‘I'll do it'."

Soul Sisters

She said, "When we met on the sets of Hum Aapke... we connected so well. That connect, that bond has always remained. In that movie, we were sisters, while in this one, it's a slightly different, a more emotional bond with each other."