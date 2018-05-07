 »   »   » Madhuri Dixit Reveals What She Likes The Most About Shahrukh Khan!

Related Articles
Madhuri Dixit is one of the few actresses in Bollywood who has worked with the three Khans- Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. The actress paired up with King Khan in films like Anjaam, Koyla, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Gaja Gemini, Hum Tumhari Hai Sanam and Devdas. She worked with Salman in Saajan, Dil Tera Aashiq, Hum Aapke Hai Koun and Hum Tumhari Hai Sanam. On the other hand, she worked with Aamir only on two films- Dil and Saajan.
The veteran actress who had been away from the big screen for a while is making her debut in Marathi cinema with 'Bucket List' which will be presented by Karan Johar. In a recent group media interaction, the 'dhak-dhak' girl opened up about working with the three Khans, on reuniting with Anil Kapoor and ex-flame Sanjay Dutt on screen, the 'Ek Do Teen' controversy. Scroll down to read more-
Madhuri Picks Shahrukh Over Aamir And Salman
"I have done only two films with Aamir and he is a lovely co-star, so is Salman. But I think I have vibed very well with Shah Rukh Khan," the actress was quoted as saying.
Shahrukh Khan Is Such A Charmer
Madhuri added, "He has a lovely sense of humour and he is a gentleman. He always ensures that his heroines are taken care of. He always makes sure you are in your car and leaves before he leaves. He is very chivalrous. He has a little bit of old world charm that I like about him."
On Teaming Up With Anil Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt On Total Dhamaal & Kalank Respectively
"I am very excited. We have given big hits together... Both me and Anil and me and Sanjay. It's wonderful to be working together again."
She Finally Reacted To Jacqueline's 'Ek Do Teen' Controversy
Rumours suggested Madhuri wasn't happy with Jacqueline Fernandez's recreated version of 'Ek Do Teen for Tiger Shroff's Baaghi. Finally reacting to these reports, Madhuri said, "There is nothing wrong in remaking. I, myself, am doing the remake of "Paisa Hee Paisa" song. You can't say it is a bad thing to do. It is cute. It is an iconic song so they want to make it differently but with this song people were very attached so nobody wanted to see, you can't blame the makers."
She further added, " I love Jacqueline Fernandez. I love the way she dances, she is so cute."
Madhuri On Reuniting With Her 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun' Co-Star Renuka Shahane After A Gap Of 23 Years
"When they told me that they were thinking of Renuka for the role, I told them she would be perfect for the part. I told them, I don't want anyone else doing that role. I want her. When there was some issue, I just picked up the phone and asked her, ‘Renuka, you are not doing the film?' She immediately said, ‘I'll do it'."
Soul Sisters
She said, "When we met on the sets of Hum Aapke... we connected so well. That connect, that bond has always remained. In that movie, we were sisters, while in this one, it's a slightly different, a more emotional bond with each other."
When asked about her own bucket list, Madhuri said, "My bucket list keeps expanding. I take up challenges and when I achieve them, I take up new challenges. So it never ends. Doing a Marathi film was on my bucket list for a long time. The Marathi film industry is right now in the golden era... there are such good subjects and the makers are wonderful. To be able to do this film is one of the biggest things for me."
