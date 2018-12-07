 »   »   »  Madhuri Dixit To Contest For Lok Sabha Elections From Pune In 2019?

If reports are to be believed, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is considering fielding Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene from the Pune Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections, the party sources said.

In June this year, BJP chief Amit Shah had met the actor at her residence in Mumbai during his party's 'Sampark for Samarthan' (Contact for Support) programme and briefed her on the achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

A senior state BJP leader told PTI that the actress name has been shortlisted for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

He said, "The party is seriously considering giving candidature to Madhuri Dixit in the 2019 general elections. We think the Pune Lok Sabha constituency will be better for her."

"The party is in the process of finalising the list of probables for several Lok Sabha seats and Dixit's name has been shortlisted for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency...she is being seriously considered for it," the leader said.

Madhuri has featured in many Bollywood films, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai, Saajan and Devdas.

The actress is yet to comment on these reports. In 2014, the Pune seat was won by BJP candidate Anil Shirole.

On the professional front, Madhuri will be next seen in Total Dhamaal and Kalank. She recently dubbed for a key character in Mowgli which will stream on a digital platform. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the actress has been roped in for Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap's directorial debut.

(Inputs from PTI)

