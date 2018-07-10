 »   »   »  Mahesh Bhatt BREAKS SILENCE On Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Affair; Says, 'Relationships Have Seasons'

Mahesh Bhatt On Viral Pictures

"When I saw those pics, I was like, ‘Oh, the paparazzi age is here and you have people from the outside using their premise to capture the image, because that's what the nation is thrusting for.' So, not saying more, I'd let the paparazzi guess if papa is raazi."

Even Mahesh Bhatt Makes Alia-Ranbir’s Relationship Official

"It's very obvious that [Ranbir-Alia] are making no bones about talking to people about them being intimate. And I don't belong to that category of parents who'd advise their children about their personal choices."

Did He Give Any Relationship Advice To Alia?

Speaking about the same, Mahesh Bhatt said, "Alia is an adult and it's a matter that she has to resolve. It's their life, their space. I respect and admire them for choosing to talk to the world when, and if, they want to do."

Mahesh Bhatt Says Alia In Not Like Him When It Comes To Lead A Private Life

"That way, she's very unlike my elder daughter, Pooja (actor-filmmaker), who lives her life in the public eye. I never had walls around me and I've been very expressive, and Pooja is more like me. But Alia is of a different temperament and why she chooses to speak or doesn't speak is something she has the right to answer."

Mahesh Bhatt Also Praised Ranbir Like Never Before

"He astounded me in Sanju. After Amitabh Bachchan's Deewar (1975), this is the first time I've seen an actor take charge of a character, which is iconic like Sanjay Dutt.

Ranbir is barely 34 or 35 and though he comes from the great lineage of the Kapoor family, he has a unique charm and talent that's his own. He is an original, just like Alia is an original," added Mr Bhatt.

Does Mahesh Bhatt Worry If Alia-Ranbir’s Affair Rumours Overtakes Their Work?

"So what? Even if it does, that's what life is all about. Alia haad-maas ki ladki hai and she's like anybody else. Yes, she's a star today, but like every human relationship is vulnerable to the highs and lows, my daughter is no different."

‘Relationships Have Seasons’

"We tend to attribute magical qualities to celebrities, but they're pathetically similar to the person reading so hungrily about him or her. Also, relationships have seasons and I don't see any human being not being able to go through life without going through those seasons," concluded Mahesh Bhatt.