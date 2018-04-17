 »   »   » An Upset Majid Majidi EXPOSES Kangana Ranaut's Lie; Also Reveals Why He Rejected Deepika Padukone

Kangana Left Him Upset

"With Kangana Ranaut, we could not work together. I heard something from her office and that made me upset. She had said 'I did not accept the role', which was not true. Then we followed it up and it was not Kangana but her office that had published this," Majidi told PTI in an interview.



'It's Not True That Kangana Did Not Accept The Role'

The director was perhaps hinting at a newspaper report where Kangana was quoted as saying that she declined the film as she found her character 'submissive'.



"I mention this because I never reacted to what she said. I feel now I can say this. We did have some meetings, we talked together. I don't want to go into detail. The only thing I want to say is that it is not true that she did not accept the role," Majidi said.







Will He Ever Work With Kangana In Future?

The filmmaker, however, hopes to work with Kangana in future. "She is a very good actress. (She is) strong, I hope to work with Kangana in the future," he added.



Why Majidi Rejected Deepika?

Talking about Deepika, the director said he was impressed that she did not have any qualms in giving a screen test for the film.



"Deepika was very nice to accept the test. It was not to check whether she had the ability to act or not. I just wanted to see how she would look in that costume. We had some meetings. But Deepika had a very big film, which released recently, and she had to shoot for that. We did not find common time to work together," he added.







Majidi On Deepika's Viral Pictures From Her 'Look Test'

While speaking to a leading daily, Majid Majidi also talked about Deepika's viral pictures from the look test and said, "Deepika has great potential in Bollywood. In those days, she came, we were together, and we made those costume tests.



We just wanted to see how the costumes looked in such situations. She accepted the offer to do that for us and I appreciate that. But unfortunately, for different reasons, we couldn't carry the collaboration forward."







Deepika Had To Look Like A 20 Years Old Girl

"At the beginning, it was more of a producer's suggestion to use one star in the film. But one of the reasons why we couldn't collaborate was her age. My character is 20 years old and it was difficult to make anyone look younger with makeup.



'It Was Difficult To Shoot With Deepika'

"Also, since we were about to shoot in real locations, it would have been difficult to shoot with Deepika around as she is a star. In future, if my stories demand her, we may collaborate," added the director.

