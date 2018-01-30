 »   »   » SHE FAILED THE LOOK TEST! OMG Majidi NEVER INVITED Deepika Padukone For Casting Of Beyond The Clouds

A Special Thanks To Deepika

"I should appreciate all the Bollywood faces, all actors and actresses... I must also mention a special thanks to Ms Deepika for being extremely humble.''

We Didn't Invite Her For The Casting

''We actually didn't invite her casting, we just wanted to put her into the situation to get a feeling of the film. And she was quite humble.''

The Collaboration Didn't Happen For Different Reasons

''For different reasons, the collaboration couldn't happen. But in future, I hope there is an opportunity where we can work together," he said.

My Story Demanded A New Face

"I've worked with professional actors in some of my films, but the subject and storyline demanded to find newer faces. I know that in Indian cinema industry, it's important to have famous faces.''

''I would like to do that also, maybe in the future there would be a possibility to have these faces but it's important for me to choose the right person who is going to play these real characters.''

But, Is It True?

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, ''It was Deepika Padukone over enthusiasm that may have cost her Majid Majidi film.''

Majidi Was Upset With Deepika's Team

''Her team went about town circulating pictures of her auditions for Majidi's Beyond The Clouds in a Mumbai locality and that apparently didn't bode too well with the Iranian maverick.''

She Lost The Opportunity Because...

''Her appearances and interviews in the US during the promotion of xXx too smacked of eagerness to make a mark in Hollywood. The film was eventually met with lukewarm response in the West as well. Deepika was very close to getting the part. But when the pictures from her screen test made it into the press, she lost the opportunity.''

When Majidi Was Asked Why He Rejected Deepika

He told during a media interaction, "I didn't want to work with Bollywood superstars. ''I always wanted to shoot at different locations in Mumbai, because places are also characters in my films.''

Deepika Had Shown Interest In The Beginning

''But even for one audition, it was difficult with Deepika (Padukone) as there was a large crowd and even more curiosity. That was the reason for not wanting to cast a superstar. My producers tell me that Deepika had shown some interest in the beginning and it is because of that, that I wanted her to be part of my movie.''

She Is An Excellent Actress

''And when I asked her for a look test, it was not to doubt her professionalism. She is an excellent actress.''