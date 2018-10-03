English
Makers Of Sohum Shah Starrer Tumbbad To Host A Screening In Pune For This Reason!

By
    The makers of Sohum Shah starrer Tumbbad  plan to organize a special screening of the film in the city of Pune in Maharashtra. As the film is based in Pune and other major parts of Maharashtra the makers are keen to keep a screening of the film in Pune. The makers have also recreated parts of Pune for the film.   

    Giving glimpses of fantasy, action, frights, and scares, Tumbbad is a horrific and thrilling experience that questions the roots of human greed while providing entertainment of the purest kind.

    The trailer of the film has left the audience gripped as Tumbbad presents an interesting mixture of mythology, fantasy and thriller leaving everyone with a spine-chilling experience.

    Speaking of how he landed the part, Sohum had revealed in a Mumbai Mirror interview that the director, Rahi Anil Barve, had approached him after listening to a folklore from the Tumbbad region of Maharashtra. "The place is the main character in the film and I come from a small town myself. We have grown up on commercial films with lots of emotion and drama. This is an Indian film at heart with edge-of-the-seat moments," he was quoted as saying.

    The much ambitious project has been roller coaster ride for Sohum Shah while Aanand L Rai defines the film as a genre-defining film.

    Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai's presentation and a Sohum Shah Films in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films. Tumbbad is set to release on 12th October 2018.  

    Read more about: sohum shah tumbbad
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 19:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2018
