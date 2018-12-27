 »   »   »  Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Spotted On Dinner Date; Appear Unfazed When Snapped By Paparazzi

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Hasn't this year been so much weddings and new couples in tinsel town? Think about it. From the weddings of Sonam and Anand, Deepika and Ranveer, Priyanka and Nick, the rumored to be dating couples' Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Uff. This year has totally been about love. Oh, and who can forget Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor? The two have been hitting the headlines for quite some time for their alleged relationship. We spotted the two out on another dinner date, and this time, they seemed nonchalant about being snapped by the paparazzi. Check them out!
Malaika & Arjun Snapped After Dinner Date
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were snapped by paparazzi heading out of a restaurant after a dinner date on Thursday night. The two were in casual attires. Malaika, the fashion icon that she is, looked fab even in a causal tee and pants look. Malaika was wearing a black sleeveless Balmain tee and black pants. She sported red lips but kept the rest of the make up minimal. Arjun, on the other hand, was wearing a white Gucci tee, dark wash denims and a hat.
The Two Sport A Casual Look
Malaika and Arjun have been spotted together quite often off late. The two have been attending parties together, most recent of which were Ritesh Sidhwani's Christmas party and Anil Kapoor's 62nd birthday bash.
Unfazed By Paparazzi Snapping Them
Coming out of the restaurant, the two who have been rather private about their relationship, seemed to be unfazed by being snapped by the paparazzi this time. Malaika even had a slight smile on her face. Guess they are easing up to being spotted together since their relationship is almost an open secret.
Rumors Of Marriage
The internet has been buzzing with rumors that Malaika and Arjun will tie the knot next year. But the two are yet to confirm their relationship. On an episode of Koffee With Karan 6, Arjun Kapoor revealed that he is not single and he is ready to settle down but he did not divulge any other information. Malaika on the other hand has refused to give much details of her personal life whenever asked about it.
