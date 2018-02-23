 »   »   » Malaika Arora CONFESSED Namrata Shirodkar & Mehr Jessia Ganged Up Against Her During Modelling Days!

Malaika Arora CONFESSED Namrata Shirodkar & Mehr Jessia Ganged Up Against Her During Modelling Days!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora had a candid chat in Neha Dhupia's talk show BFFs with Vogue and Malaika opened up saying that she was ganged up against senior models back in the day, but thankfully she's good friends with them in the present day. When Neha asked Malaika to name a person or two who were mean to her in real life, she confessed,

"Back in the day, the girls backstage were kind of ganged up by senior models." Neha pressed Malaika to reveal their names and Malaika opened up saying, "They were not mean but they ganged up against me, they were Namrata Shirodkar and Meher Jesia." Neha and Amrita were shocked at the relevations and Malaika calmed them down saying they are good friends now.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora had a candid and fun chat with Neha Dhupia in her talk show BFFs with Vogue.

BFFs With Vogue

Neha Dhupia asked a lot of fun questions to both Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora and the girls had a wonderful time.

Name Game

Neha Dhupia asked Malaika Arora to name a person who was very mean to her in real life, and Malaika got talking.

Senior Models

Malaika Arora revealed that two senior models ganged up against her during her modelling days.

Revealed Their Names

When questioned more about it, Malaika Arora revealed their names and they're none other than Namrata Shirodkar and Mehr Jessia.

Shock & Awe

Neha Dhupia and Amrita Arora sounded shocked as soon as they heard their names, as they were big models back in the day.

Good Friends

However, Malaika Arora also clarified that Namrata Shirodkar and Mehr Jessia are her good friends now and there's no bad blood between them.

Modelling Industry

The modelling industry has a lot of in fights and thankfully, Malaika Arora survived it all.

Top Model

Malaika Arora is still one of the top models in India and gets a lot of offers to walk the ramp.

The Models

Well, now that we know Malaika, Namrata and Mehr are good friend, there's no need for other rumours to sneak in.

Story first published: Friday, February 23, 2018, 13:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 23, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat