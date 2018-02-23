 »   »   » Malaika Arora CONFESSED Namrata Shirodkar & Mehr Jessia Ganged Up Against Her During Modelling Days!

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora had a candid and fun chat with Neha Dhupia in her talk show BFFs with Vogue.

BFFs With Vogue

Neha Dhupia asked a lot of fun questions to both Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora and the girls had a wonderful time.

Name Game

Neha Dhupia asked Malaika Arora to name a person who was very mean to her in real life, and Malaika got talking.

Senior Models

Malaika Arora revealed that two senior models ganged up against her during her modelling days.

Revealed Their Names

When questioned more about it, Malaika Arora revealed their names and they're none other than Namrata Shirodkar and Mehr Jessia.

Shock & Awe

Neha Dhupia and Amrita Arora sounded shocked as soon as they heard their names, as they were big models back in the day.

Good Friends

However, Malaika Arora also clarified that Namrata Shirodkar and Mehr Jessia are her good friends now and there's no bad blood between them.

Modelling Industry

The modelling industry has a lot of in fights and thankfully, Malaika Arora survived it all.

Top Model

Malaika Arora is still one of the top models in India and gets a lot of offers to walk the ramp.

The Models

Well, now that we know Malaika, Namrata and Mehr are good friend, there's no need for other rumours to sneak in.