 »   »   »  Malaika Arora Reacts To Her BF Arjun Kapoor's 'Koffee With Karan' Episode: 'It Was Hot & Honest'

Psst, What's Cooking?

In the video, Karan cryptically asks Malaika, "How was the cup of coffee last night?" To this, she replies, "It was hot, it was honest and I loved every bit of it!"

Most Wanted Munda

Recently, Arjun confessed on 'Koffee with Karan' that he is not single.

Is He Planning To Introduce Malaika To His Family?

"It has to fall into place. There's a lot that's happened in the family in the last few months. A lot has happened in my life in the last few months that has given me perspective."

Arjun Is Open To Marriage

When Karan asked him if he is open to marriage, the actor quipped, "Yes, now I am. Earlier, I wasn't."

When Malaika Reacted To Her Wedding Rumours With Arjun

In a recent interview with HT, the actress said, "Whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don't need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it's beautiful and precious."

The Couple To Move In Together?

Amidst their impending wedding rumours, buzz is Arjun and Malaika have bought a new pad in Mumbai and might move in together sometime soon.