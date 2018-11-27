 »   »   »  Malaika Arora Reacts To Her BF Arjun Kapoor's 'Koffee With Karan' Episode: 'It Was Hot & Honest'

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Arjun Kapoor recently graced Karan Johar's chat show, 'Koffee With Karan' with Janhvi Kapoor. The highlight of the show was the 'Namaste England' actor dropping hints about his love life and making candid revelations. Of late, the actor has been in the limelight for his rumoured relationship with Malaika Arora. The alleged couple has been painting the town red with their cozy dinner dates.
Meanwhile, Karan Johar who is co-hosting India's Got Talent with Malaika and Kirron Kher got the former to react to Arjun Kapoor's 'Koffee With Karan' episode. Check out the video here-
View this post on Instagram
And we are back!!!! Battle of the greens! @kirronkhermp @malaikaarorakhanofficial #toodles
A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 26, 2018 at 1:29am PST
Psst, What's Cooking?
In the video, Karan cryptically asks Malaika, "How was the cup of coffee last night?" To this, she replies, "It was hot, it was honest and I loved every bit of it!"
Most Wanted Munda
Recently, Arjun confessed on 'Koffee with Karan' that he is not single.
Is He Planning To Introduce Malaika To His Family?
"It has to fall into place. There's a lot that's happened in the family in the last few months. A lot has happened in my life in the last few months that has given me perspective."
Arjun Is Open To Marriage
When Karan asked him if he is open to marriage, the actor quipped, "Yes, now I am. Earlier, I wasn't."
When Malaika Reacted To Her Wedding Rumours With Arjun
In a recent interview with HT, the actress said, "Whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don't need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it's beautiful and precious."
The Couple To Move In Together?
Amidst their impending wedding rumours, buzz is Arjun and Malaika have bought a new pad in Mumbai and might move in together sometime soon.
