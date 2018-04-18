 »   »   » Malavika Mohanan On Competing With Deepika & Kangana: I Was Said To Not Get My Hopes Up

How Malavika Was Approached

The actor said when she first got a call from Trehan, she did not know that she will be doing look test for Majidi's film. Malavika, daughter of renowned cinematographer K U Mohanan, was told to share some of her pictures in Indian look. Later, Trehan told her that she will have to do a look test for the film.



"Trehan said don't get your hopes up as lot of big actresses have done a look test... and are competing for it. Every actor wants to work with him. I was given a context and told to interpret the character in my own way. I went home, decided what Tara would wear, like a bindi, nose ring, earring and did dusky make-up. I told my father to click some pictures on real locations like Madh Island," she said.







Majidi Was Impressed With Her Pictures

It seems Majidi was impressed with the pictures as she did not have to go through audition.



"The look that was locked for the film was 90 per cent of my interpretation, like the nose ring, bindi and the hair. So I was happy that we envisioned in the same way," she added.







Malavika On Hype Around Ishaan

Malavika is not worried about the hype surrounding her co-star Ishaan Khatter, who comes from a film family. He is the half brother of Shahid Kapoor. The two play siblings in the upcoming film.



"We both were cast as Majidi sir saw the characters of Tara and Amir in us. Ishaan is a very talented actor. He is very sharp and a quick learner. I have done a couple of more films than an average newcomer, so that (experience) did help.



"The team has been sweet to us, we have had incredible experience while working on the film," she said.







Was Malavika Aware About The Work Of Majid Majidi?

During her college days, the 25-year-old actor had done a project 'Understanding Cinema', which is when she became aware about the work of the "Children of Heaven" director.



"I had seen four-five films of his and I had liked them. So I was in a way familiar with his work. Language was not an issue as I understood what he was trying to say. We also had a translator on the sets."



The film is slated to be released on April 20.





