 »   »   » Malavika Mohanan Admits Ishaan Khattar Steals Her Limelight; Brother Shahid Kapoor To Be Blamed

Malavika Mohanan is all set for her big debut with Ishaan Khattar in Majid Majidi's film, Beyond The Clouds. Though both of the stars - Malavika & Ishaan play the lead roles in the film, it's Ishaan, who's stealing all the limelight from his co-star. Recently, in tête-à-tête with Mid Day, Malavika speaks about the same and here's what the lady has to say..
She says, "He has an identity, he is Shahid Kapoor's brother, after all. Ishaan, given his family background, has a certain buzz associated with him. Also, he is working with Karan Johar in Dhadak. So, there is attention around that project too."
Ishaan Is Someone Who's Being Launched By Karan
"People don't know me here yet. They will learn of me only after this movie releases. I am a newcomer, but he is known as Shahid's brother, and someone who is being launched by Karan."
But She Doesn't Mind
"I don't mind the fact that the limelight is on him because it's helping the movie. As long as the attention translates into people turning up in cinema halls to watch the film, it's all good," adds Malavika.
That's So True
"Besides, there's no rule that you must be launched in a big commercial film that's backed by a renowned banner. On many occasions, people have been launched by big banners and yet failed to make a mark."
Malavika Won't Succumb To Industry Pressure
"The industry is too fickle for this trend to work. In recent times, many big films have also not worked. So, it's wise to do what one likes instead of succumbing to industry pressure."
Malavika On Replacing Deepika & Kangana
In her other interview, Malavika talked about grabbing this project and told Mumbai Mirror, "While doing the look test, I was hopeful of bagging this much coveted role. I'm a huge fan of Majidi sir and have grown up watching his films. A few days later, I got a confirmation call from the makers."
Malavika On Her Prep Work
For the sequences where she is in jail, she was required to lose 8 kg in 15 days. "That was physically exhausting. I also started sleeping less so I'd get some dark circles and didn't wash my hair for 10 days to look convincingly distraught on screen," said Malavika.
Malavika Doesn't Consider Herself An Industry Kid
"I had a very middle-class upbringing, because by the time my father broke through with the Farhan Akhtar directed Don, I was already in standard ninth. We'd drop by on the sets sometimes to catch Shahrukh (Khan) or Aamir (Khan) in action but I wouldn't call myself an industry kid."
Malavika-Ishaan starrer Beyond The Clouds is all set to hit the theatres on April 20.
