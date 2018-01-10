 »   »   » Mallika Sherawat FAILS To Pay The Rent, KICKED OUT Of Her Apartment In Paris!

Mallika Sherawat KICKED OUT from her Apartment in Paris; Here's Why | FilmiBeat

Mallika Sherawat has been evicted from her luxurious apartment in Paris after an order from the French Court asking them to vacate the building as she failed to pay the monthly rent. The furious owner, took to couple to the court for rental fraud and has now won the case.

Mallika Sherawat along with her boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans rented the pricey apartment for a sum of 6,054 Euros (4.6 Lakhs per month) but did not pay the rent and overstayed their time making only a single payment of 2,715 Euros (2 Lakhs). The overall rent which is pending to be paid is 78,787 Euros (60 Lakhs) and the court has also ordered the couple to pay the rent in full.