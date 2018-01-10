 »   »   » Mallika Sherawat FAILS To Pay The Rent, KICKED OUT Of Her Apartment In Paris!

Mallika Sherawat FAILS To Pay The Rent, KICKED OUT Of Her Apartment In Paris!

Mallika Sherawat has been evicted from her luxurious apartment in Paris after an order from the French Court asking them to vacate the building as she failed to pay the monthly rent. The furious owner, took to couple to the court for rental fraud and has now won the case.

Mallika Sherawat along with her boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans rented the pricey apartment for a sum of 6,054 Euros (4.6 Lakhs per month) but did not pay the rent and overstayed their time making only a single payment of 2,715 Euros (2 Lakhs). The overall rent which is pending to be paid is 78,787 Euros (60 Lakhs) and the court has also ordered the couple to pay the rent in full.

Furniture Seized

Furniture Seized

The French court has also ordered their furniture to be seized, as they are of high value.

Financial Difficulties

Financial Difficulties

During the court hearing, Mallika and Cyrille's lawyer argued that the couple were facing financial difficulties and have to be let off.

Theft In The Apartment

Theft In The Apartment

The lawyer also argued that the apartment was not safe as there was a robbery and the couple lost valuable items and could not pay the rent, quoted BBC.

Dispute With The Landlord

Dispute With The Landlord

The lawyer brought his case forward stating Mallika and Cyrille were annoyed about the theft and had a dispute with the landlord and decided to pay the rent only when the theft case would be solved.

Furious Landlord

Furious Landlord

The furious landlord then sued the couple in the court for rent dues and has now won the case on his favour. We can't blame the landlord here!

Landlord Refuted Mallika's Financial Problem Claims

Landlord Refuted Mallika's Financial Problem Claims

The landlord also refuted Mallika's claims that she's having financial difficulties, "Ms Sherawat would have been the best-paid actress in 2016. We are talking about 46 Million Euros of income and a fortune of 140 million. We are far from the tenant in difficulty."

Really Surprising

Really Surprising

It's also surprising to see Mallika and Cyrille defaulting on their house rent despite being rich and owing several luxury cars. Cyrille had gifted her a high end car on Valentine's Day in 2016 as well.

Cyrille Auxenfans, Business Tycoon

Cyrille Auxenfans, Business Tycoon

Her boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans is a business tycoon in France who deals with real estate and it's surprising that a real estate tycoon would fail to pay his rent. Maybe, he knew the system inside out and tried to play his luck in defaulting the rent.

Justice Has Been Delivered

Justice Has Been Delivered

No matter how much you know about the system and try to game it, the law is above all and justice has been delivered.

Mallika Previously Denied The Rent Case

Mallika Previously Denied The Rent Case

However, Mallika Sherawat had previously denied that there's a court case going on about her rent by saying, "It's absolutely not true, if someone has donated one (apartment) to me, please send me the address."

Story first published: Wednesday, January 10, 2018, 10:23 [IST]
