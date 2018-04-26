 »   »   » Mallika Sherawat: From The Land Of Gandhi, We Have Become A Land Of Gang Rapists!

Related Articles
It's a sad state of affairs in the country as the news about gang rapes has become increasingly common these days and what's worse is that, the policemen and politicians are also involved in the crime which makes it evenmore disgusting. The rape cases are now turning into religious and political debates and the real picture is lost in this unwanted battle.
Our very own Mallika Sherawat landed in Mumbai from Paris for the screening of Daas Dev and she opened up to the media as to how bad she feels about what's happening in the country. She said that she's disappointed that India, being the land of Gandhi, is slowly turning into a land of gang rapists. She opened up to IANS by saying,
We're Becoming A Land Of Gang Rapists, Says Mallika
"I think what's happening with women and children of this country is absolutely shameful. From the land of Gandhi, we have become a land of gang rapists and I think it's the media in the country that is really a strong force today. So all hopes are pinned on the media."
Mallika Commends The Media
Mallika Sherawat praised the media for bringing out such cases in to the limelight or else it would have been buried by the authorities and in return, make such cases very frequent in the future. She said, "If it's not in the media, then nobody would know about these cases."
Crimes Against Women & Children
"I think because of pressure from the media, these new laws have been enforced. So we are really thankful to the media for this. We haven't been able to protect women and children of our country and I have been reading about such kind of crimes on a daily basis in newspapers."
Mallika Also Talked About Daas Dev!
"I have seen the trailer of the movie. I am a fan of Sudhir Mishra's films and I love him as a director."
When Asked About Her Upcoming Projects
"There is one international show, of which I have acquired legal rights to remake in India... The same way as '24' (American) series was made in India. I will be making an announcement for that very soon. It is an Emmy Award-winning show."
