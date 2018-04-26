 »   »   » Mallika Sherawat: From The Land Of Gandhi, We Have Become A Land Of Gang Rapists!

We're Becoming A Land Of Gang Rapists, Says Mallika

"I think what's happening with women and children of this country is absolutely shameful. From the land of Gandhi, we have become a land of gang rapists and I think it's the media in the country that is really a strong force today. So all hopes are pinned on the media."

Mallika Commends The Media

Mallika Sherawat praised the media for bringing out such cases in to the limelight or else it would have been buried by the authorities and in return, make such cases very frequent in the future. She said, "If it's not in the media, then nobody would know about these cases."

Crimes Against Women & Children

"I think because of pressure from the media, these new laws have been enforced. So we are really thankful to the media for this. We haven't been able to protect women and children of our country and I have been reading about such kind of crimes on a daily basis in newspapers."

Mallika Also Talked About Daas Dev!

"I have seen the trailer of the movie. I am a fan of Sudhir Mishra's films and I love him as a director."

When Asked About Her Upcoming Projects

"There is one international show, of which I have acquired legal rights to remake in India... The same way as '24' (American) series was made in India. I will be making an announcement for that very soon. It is an Emmy Award-winning show."