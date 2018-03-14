English
WOW! Mallika Sherawat Parties Hard With Paris Hilton In Los Angeles! View Picture

Posted By:
Mallika Sherawat was in Los Angeles, USA, to attend a friend's bash and little did she know that even Paris Hilton would attend the party and it turned out they were indeed mutual friends. Reports state that Mallika Sherawat and Paris Hilton had an endless conversation and bonded immediately so much so that, Paris even flaunted her engagement ring to Mallika and praised her beau Chris Zylka.

Talking about the bash, Mallika Sherawat said, "I had a blast partying with Paris. She is such a great person and so much fun to be with. We loved talking about her work and she was very interested in the projects I was involved with. She showed me her beautiful 10-carat pear-shaped engagement ring and I absolutely loved it." Well, aren't sweet dreams made of these, folks?

Mallika Sherawat With Paris Hilton

A picture from the party. The duo seem to be having a lot of fun in the company of each other.

From Paris To Los Angeles

Mallika Sherawat was in Paris, France all these years and flew to Los Angeles to attend her friend's bash and got the opportunity to chill with Paris Hilton! So lucky, right?

The Girls Bonded Really Well

It's good to see Mallika Sherawat bonding with Paris Hilton and who knows, a day might come when the duo might work together as well. Life is full of possibilities, ain't it?

Mallika Sherawat With Barack Obama

The last time Mallika Sherawat grabbed the headlines was when she met former President of the United States, Barack Obama. You can make out she's absolutely stunned and still loving it!

Mallika Sherawat
Story first published: Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 18:07 [IST]
