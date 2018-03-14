 »   »   » WOW! Mallika Sherawat Parties Hard With Paris Hilton In Los Angeles! View Picture

Mallika Sherawat was in Los Angeles, USA, to attend a friend's bash and little did she know that even Paris Hilton would attend the party and it turned out they were indeed mutual friends. Reports state that Mallika Sherawat and Paris Hilton had an endless conversation and bonded immediately so much so that, Paris even flaunted her engagement ring to Mallika and praised her beau Chris Zylka.

Talking about the bash, Mallika Sherawat said, "I had a blast partying with Paris. She is such a great person and so much fun to be with. We loved talking about her work and she was very interested in the projects I was involved with. She showed me her beautiful 10-carat pear-shaped engagement ring and I absolutely loved it." Well, aren't sweet dreams made of these, folks?